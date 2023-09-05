Listen to Win Gladys Knight Tickets

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight is coming to the Peabody Auditorium on Tuesday, February 6th and STAR 94.5 has the hook up to your tickets!

Listen to JoJo all week (9/5-9/8) at 1p for your chance to win your pair of tickets!

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, September 8th at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 5th, 2023 - September 8th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to four (4) winners will be selected for On-Air. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to Gladys Knight at Peabody Auditorium on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024. ARV = $109. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2022 Cox Media Group

