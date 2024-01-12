Listen To Win Katt Williams Tickets With JoJo

katt william NEW DATES

Comedy legend Katt Williams is coming to Orlando! The Dark & Matter Tour will make a stop at the Addition Financial Arena on Thursday, Febuary 1st & Friday, February 2nd!

Listen to JoJo this week (1/16-1/26) at 2p for your shot at winning a pair of tickets to the show on Febuary 1st!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between January 13th - January 30th to win tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 13th - January 30th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on WEEKDAYS, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 or (2) enter from January 13th - January 30th on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to nine (9) winners will be selected for On Air and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to Katt Williams at Addition Financial Arena on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

