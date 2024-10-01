Listen to win Mary J. Blige tickets

Mary J. Blige

Iconic Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, actress, producer and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige is bringing The For My Fans Tour to Amalie Arena in Tampa on February 8th, 2025.

Listen this week (10/1-10/4) inside the 5p hour for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-945-2945 when you hear the cue to call!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/1/24-10/4/24. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Odds of winning vary. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Prize: two tickets to see Mary J. Blige at Amalie Arena in Tampa on 2/8/25. ARV = $109.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

