Win Tickets To Sea World’s Christmas Celebration

SeaWorld Christmas Celebration

Soak in the holiday spirit at SeaWorld Orlando, where the wonders of the sea meet the joy of the holidays From underwater discoveries to enchanting shows on ice. And Sesame Street Land to a winter wonderland filled with magic and millions of sparkling lights. It’s a holiday celebration like no other.

*SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration is happening on select dates now through January 2nd.

Listen this week (11/27-12/1) at 2p for your opportunity to win 4-pack of tickets!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between November 20th - December 1st to win tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 20th - December 1st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 or (2) enter from November 27th - December 1st on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On Air and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One (4) pack of tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $585.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

