Listen To Win Tickets To Aquatica

Aquatica Orlando

Enjoy the most waterslides in Orlando, specialty food and drinks, and a Summer Splash Dance Party throughout the park! Gather the family for fun at Turi’s Kid Cove – an all-new water play adventure filled with watering palms, tipping buckets, spraying jets, water bobbles, and the brand-new Tamariki Twirl kids slide.

Listen this week (7/10-7/14) at 2p & 5p for your opportunity to win a family pack of tickets!

For another opportunity to win, enter below for your opportunity to win tickets!

Visit Aquatica.com for the best deals and offers on tickets, annual passes and more.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 10th - July 14th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Aquatica Orlando + parking pass. ARV = $399.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group