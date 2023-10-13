Listen To Win Tickets To Busch Gardens Spooktacular

Busch Gardens Spooktacular

Busch Gardens Spooktacular is back on Saturdays and Sundays through October 30th and STAR 94.5 has your way in!

Storytime, a costume parade and trick-or-treating are some of the activities that guests will find in this immersive Halloween experience.

Kandy’s World: Join Kandy as she shares her journey to become a real witch. Guests will hear first-hand about the stories of this witch-in-training, including how much she loves candy and even how she accidentally turned her friends into toads.

Storytime with Kandy: Situated next to Kandy’s picture-perfect pumpkin patch and bubbling cauldron, guests will be immersed in the popular story “Room on the Broom,” where everybody has a place, and everyone belongs.

Spooktacular Costume Parade: On this catwalk, all the little ones are top models! A colorful parade of costumes will bring the Spooktacular Costume Parade to life.

Trick-or-Treating: The all-new Busch Gardens Spooktacular is the place to be for trick-or-treating this season. All guests can bring their own reusable Busch Gardens bag or purchase one at the park to join in on the super sweet fun. The event will feature six trick-or-treating stations on the Festival Walkway.

Listen this week (10/16-10/20) at 2p for your opportunity to win a four-pack of tickets to Busch Gardens Spooktacular!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 16th, 2023 - October 20th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for the contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pack (4) of Busch Gardens Spooktacular tickets + Parking now through October 30, 2023. ARV = $439.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

