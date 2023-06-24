Listen To Win Tickets To The Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium

Open your eyes to the wild and wondrous, exciting and extraordinary, colorful and curious at The Florida Aquarium!

Listen to JoJo this week (6/26-6/30) at 11a for your opportunity to win four tickets to The Florida Aquarium located in the heart of Tampa!

Discover a whole other world underwater. See sharks and sea turtles and fish of all sizes. Experience the air of excitement in The Florida Aquarium’s iconic free flying bird aviary! Home to otters, penguins and so much more, The Florida Aquarium is fun for the entire family. Visit flaquarium.org for ticket information.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 26th, 2023 - June 30th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-945-2945, and be designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: 4-pack of tickets to The Florida Aquarium. ARV = $123.80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

