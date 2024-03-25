Listen To Win Tickets To Maxwell

Maxwell

Maxwell is coming to Amalie Arena on Sunday, September 15th for his The Serenade Tour! With special guests, R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan and rising singer-songwriter October London, you don’t want to miss this night of R&B!

Listen all week (3/25-3/29) inside the 5p hour for your chance to win your pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 25th - March 29th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to Maxwell at Amalie Arena on Sunday, September 15th, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

