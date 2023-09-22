Listen To Win Tickets to SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular

Spooktacular

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular is back! Grab your costumes and get ready for a fun-filled Halloween celebration for the whole family, including trick-or-treating, explore the decorated trail, meet colorful characters, and be sure to check out all of the immersive family Spooktacular Festivities.

SeaWorld’s Spooktacular runs select days, now through Oct. 31st and is included with park admission.

Listen this week (9/25-9/29) at 1p for your opportunity to win a family four-pack of tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 25th - September 29th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for the contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pack (4) of Seaworld’s Spooktacular + Parking tickets. ARV = $399.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

