Listen To Win Tickets To SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular

SeaWorld's Summer Spectacular

Fun Days. Fiery Nights. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular! Encounter real animals up close.

Feel the power of the Sea on the all-new Pipeline, the world’s first-of-its-kind surf coaster, now open! And the night comes to life with thrilling new shows, Club Sea Glow Dance Party, and Ignite, a fireworks spectacular! Experience real all summer! SeaWorld Orlando. Real. Amazing.

Listen this week (6/12-6/16) at 1p & 2p for your opportunity to win a family pack of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. June 12th - June 16th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular + parking pass (Summer Spectacular is select dates May 27th through September 4th and is included with Park Admission). ARV = $569.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!