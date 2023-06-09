Listen To Win Tickets To SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular

SeaWorld's Summer Spectacular

Fun Days. Fiery Nights. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular! Encounter real animals up close.

Feel the power of the Sea on the all-new Pipeline, the world’s first-of-its-kind surf coaster, now open! And the night comes to life with thrilling new shows, Club Sea Glow Dance Party, and Ignite, a fireworks spectacular! Experience real all summer! SeaWorld Orlando. Real. Amazing.

Listen this week (6/12-6/16) at 1p & 2p for your opportunity to win a family pack of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. June 12th - June 16th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular + parking pass (Summer Spectacular is select dates May 27th through September 4th and is included with Park Admission). ARV = $569.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

