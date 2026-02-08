You Could Win Front Row Tickets To The Blues Is Alright Tour + $100 Marlow’s Tavern Gift Card

The Blues Is Alright Tour

King George, Sir Charles Jones, West Love, Lenny Williams, Ronnie Bell, and 803 Fresh are bringing The Blues Is Alright Tour to Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 13th for a special Valentine’s Weekend show!

Listen to JoJo this week (2/9-2/13) inside the the 11a hour for your chance to win a pair of tickets to take your boo and experience southern soul & blues at its finest!

Plus, all ticket winners will be automatically entered into the grand prize drawing for an upgrade to front row tickets and $100 Marlow’s Tavern gift card! Love is on the menu Valentine’s Day weekend at Marlow’s!

To purchase tickets, click here.

Marlow’s Tavern

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 9th - February 13th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Be the designated caller at 1-844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners. Odds vary. Daily Prize: One pair of tickets to Blues is Alright at Addition Financial Arena on 2/13/25. ARV = $100. Grand Prize: One pair of Front Row tickets to Blues is Alright at Addition Financial Arena on 2/13/25 and a $100 Marlow’s Tavern gift card. ARV = $350. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group