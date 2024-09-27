Listen To Win Tickets To See Kool & The Gang

Kool & The Gang

Legendary R&B and funk band Kool & the Gang are coming to the Peabody Auditorium on Sunday, November 10th at 7:30p! You don’t want to miss this unforgettable night of music with their popular hits such as “Celebration”, “Jungle Boogie”, “Summer Madness”, and many more!

Listen this week (9/30-10/4) inside the 1p hour for your opportunity to win from STAR 94.5!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 30th - October 4th. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Odds of winning vary. Official Rules: star945.com. Prize: two tickets to see Kool & the Gang in concert at the Peabody Auditorium on 11/10/24. ARV = $119.50. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.









©2024 Cox Media Group