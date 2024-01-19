Listen To Win Tickets To Travis Scott

Travis Scott

With his sold-out, record-breaking, and critically acclaimed 2023 Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour currently underway, and on the heels of his BEST RAP ALBUM nomination for the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, Travis Scott announced the second leg of his tour, hitting 11 cities this year. Including Orlando on Wedneday, Januay 31st at the Kia Center!

Listen all week (1/22-1/26) between 5p-6p for your chance to win your pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 22nd - January 26th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to Travis Scott at Kia Center on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

