Listen To Win Tickets For Your Boo To The Blues Is Alright Tour

The Blues Is Alright Tour

King George, Sir Charles Jones, West Love, Lenny Williams, Ronnie Bell, and 803 Fresh are bringing The Blues Is Alright Tour to Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 13th for a special Valentine’s Weekend show!

Listen to JoJo this week (2/2-2/6) at 1p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to take your boo and experience southern soul & blues at its finest!

Plus, all ticket winners will be automatically entered into the grand prize drawing for a $100 Marlow’s Tavern gift card!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 2nd - February 6th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Be the designated caller at 1-844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners. Odds vary. Daily Prize: One pair of tickets to Blues is Alright at Addition Financial Arena on 2/13/25. ARV = $100. Grand Prize: One $100 Marlow’s Tavern gift card. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

