Listen For Your Chance To Win Front Row Tickets To See Katt Williams

Get ready, Orlando! Legendary comedian Katt Williams is bringing his Golden Age Tour to Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 27th.

Listen to JoJo this week (2/23-2/27) inside the the 11a hour for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! Plus, all ticket winners will be automatically entered into the grand prize drawing for an upgrade to front row tickets.

Brand new jokes! A fresh set! Same unfiltered Katt! You already know the jokes will hit, and the truth will sting! Don’t miss your chance to experience one of comedy’s most electrifying performers!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. February 23rd-February 27th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-945-2945 and be designated caller. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Daily Prize: One pair of Katt Williams tickets at the Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 27th. ARV = $157.80. Grand Prize: One pair of Katt Williams front row tickets at the Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 27th. ARV = $450. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

