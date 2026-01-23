Listen For Your Chance To Win Jazz In The Garden Music Fest Tickets With Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

Miami’s favorite celebration of music, art and Black culture is back!

Listen this week (1/26-1/30) to STAR 94.5 inside the 4p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by Fairwinds Credit Union and inside the 6p hour with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your chance to win a pair of two-day passes to the 2026 Jazz In The Garden Music Festival!

If you win a pair of tickets, then you’ll be entered in the grand prize drawing for hotel accommodations ($500 value)!

The 19th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Festival, which has become the flagship event for the city of Miami Gardens, will make its return on March 7-8 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 2026 lineup is a carefully curated blend of chart-toppers and virtuosic talent:

R&B & Hip-Hop Vanguard: Featuring GloRilla, Ella Mai, Mýa, and Joe.

The “Club Quarantine” Experience: A signature set from D-Nice & Friends, featuring SWV, Robin Thicke, Case, Sunshine Anderson, and Kenny Burns.

Global Jazz & Gospel: Performances by legendary saxophonist Boney James, violinist Damien Escobar, and Stellar Award-winner Pastor Mike Jr., alongside Tonio Armani and King George.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo - Fairwinds

Black Card Cancelled

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. January 26th-January 30th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest. 1) For Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo - The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded & will not qualify for the grand prize. 2) For Black Card Cancelled - The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize or qualify for the grand prize. WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners per contest will be selected. Odds vary. One grand prize winner will be selected from the secondary winners. Up to ten (10) secondary winners and one grand prize winner. Secondary Prize: One pair of 2-day general admission tickets to attend Jazz In The Gardens Festival on March 7th-8th, 2026 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. ARV = $275. Grand prize = $500 in Visa gift card(s). ARV = $500. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

