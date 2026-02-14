Listen For Your Chance To Win Katt Williams Tickets With Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

Katt Williams

Get ready, Orlando! Legendary comedian Katt Williams is bringing his Golden Age Tour to Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 27th.

Listen this week (2/16-2/20) to STAR 94.5 inside the 4p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by Fairwinds Credit Union and inside the 6p hour with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Brand new jokes! A fresh set! Same unfiltered Katt! You already know the jokes will hit, and the truth will sting! Don’t miss your chance to experience one of comedy’s most electrifying performers!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. February 16th-February 20th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest. 1) For Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo - The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. 2) For Black Card Cancelled - The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize. WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners per contest will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of Katt Williams tickets at the Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 27th. ARV = $157.80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

