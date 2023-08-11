Lorenzo Has 50 Cent With Busta Rhymes Tickets

50 Cent

50 Cent is bringing ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023′ to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 19th! Busta Rhymes will also be performing!

Listen to Lorenzo this week (8/14-8/17) at 5p for your shot at winning a pair of tickets to the show!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between August 14th - August 17th to win tickets!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 14th - August 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 or (2) enter from August 14th - August 17th on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to four (4) winners will be selected for On Air and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) tickets to see 50 Cent at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on 8/19/23. ARV = $70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.









©2023 Cox Media Group