Lorenzo Has Snoop Dogg Tickets This Week

Snoop Dogg is headlining the High School Reunion Tour coming to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 12th, 2023.

Also performing is Wiz Khalifa, Too Short, Warren G, and Berner with special guest DJ Drama.

Listen to Lorenzo this week (8/7-8/11) inside the 3p hour for your opportunity to win tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 7th, 2023 - August 11th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call on WEEKDAYS, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On-Air. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Snopp Dogg in concert at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 12th 2023 . ARV = $70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

