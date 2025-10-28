Lorenzo “Ice Tea’ Thomas Has Tickets to Classic Weekend Kickoff Party with Music Soulchild

Music Soulchild

Orlando! It’s time to start Classic Weekend off with style! STAR 94.5 proudly presents Alumni Select — the exclusive Classic Weekend Kickoff Party with Musiq Soulchild!

Listen to Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas this week (10/29-10/31) inside the 5pm hour for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

It all goes down on Thursday, November 20th with your host STAR 94.5’s Monica May at Mango’s Café on International Drive! Get ready for a night of celebration — as we honor some of Central Florida’s most influential movers and shakers with Honorary Doctorates from the United Graduate College and Seminary International.

You can enjoy an elegant evening with a cocktail happy hour from 8p-10p, sounds by STAR 94.5 mixers DJ Kyle LaRue & DJ Caesar, and then cap the night off with a live performance by Musiq Soulchild!

Doors open at 8 pm. 21 + event.

Tickets are on-sale now. CLICK HERE.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 29th - October 31st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 21+. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-945-2945 to win. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to Classic Weekend Kick Off Party at Mango’s on 11/20/26. ARV = $88.For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

