Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas has ‘We Them Ones Comedy Tour’ Tickets

We Them Ones Comedy Tour returns to Orlando with comedians Mike Epps, Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Tony Roberts, Mojo Brookzz, HaHa Davis, and other special surprises! The show will take place on Sunday, May 11th at the Addition Financial Arena.

Listen this week (3/4-3/7) inside the 3pm hour with Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas for your chance to score two tickets to the show.

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

The “We Them Ones Comedy Tour” is more than just a comedy show; it is a comedy experience that you won’t want to miss. With comedy heavyweights featured on the bill and a media reach of over 125 million, this tour promises to be a game-changer, with Mike Epps hosting the night. Epps, known for his roles in “Friday,” “Sparkle,” “Jumping the Broom,” and the hilarious Netflix situation comedy, “The Upshaws,” Mike guarantees a night of relentless laughter, delivering his signature style to the audience all night!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 4th - March 7th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Listen to Star 94.5 on weekdays between March 4th - March 7th for cue to call, be designated caller at 1-844-945-2945. Up to four (4) winners will be selected for On-Air. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see We Them Ones Comedy TOur on 5/11/25 at Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $131. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

