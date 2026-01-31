Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas May Hook You Up With Katt Williams Tickets

Katt Williams

Get ready, Orlando! Legendary comedian Katt Williams is bringing his Golden Age Tour to Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 27th. Brand new jokes! A fresh set! Same unfiltered Katt! You already know the jokes will hit, and the truth will sting! Don’t miss your chance to experience one of comedy’s most electrifying performers!

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge weekdays inside the 6pm hour with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi! Play the game correctly, and you get to keep your black card and win a prize! If not, your Black Card is cancelled!

Listen this week, (2/2-2/6), for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. February 2nd - February 6th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of Katt Williams tickets at the Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 27th. ARV = $157.80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

