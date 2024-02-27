Macedonia 16th Annual Health & Wellness Fair - 4/20/24

Macedonia 16th Annual Health & Wellness Fair

Spring into wellness! Join the Health Ministry of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for a day of wellness promotions and fun for the entire family at this year’s 16th Annual Health & Wellness Fair. The event is FREE and open to the public.

Access over 40 vendors and health screenings such as: vision, hearing, dental, HIV, Hepatitis, glucose, cholesterol, mental health, and more! Wal-Mart pharmacy will also be on-site offering a variety of vaccines.

You can also save lives! Donate blood and receive a FREE insolated tote bag and $20 e-gift card.

Be sure to take part in fun Zumba and fitness demos, door prize raffles, games, and activities for kids. Your health matters! Don’t miss this opportunity to start the journey to a healthier, happier you.

For more information, click here.

