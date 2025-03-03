Macedonia’s 17th Annual Health & Wellness Fair - April 12th

Macedonia's 17th Annual Health & Wellness Fair

Join Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Eatonville, FL for a day of wellness promotion and fun for the entire family on Saturday, April 12th from 10a-1p!

Access dedicated physicians, healthcare providers, and over 40 vendors. Make your health a priority and take advantage of free health screenings: A1 C, cancer, cholesterol, dental, hearing, HIV, Hepatitis, mental health, vision, vaccines, and more! The event is FREE and open to the public. Be sure to take part in fun Zumba and fitness demos, door prize raffles, games, and activities for kids. Start the journey to a healthier, happier you!

For more info, call 407-647-0010 or email tonjawaka17@gmail.com.

