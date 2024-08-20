Maverick City Music @ Kia Center - 10/30/24

Maverick City Music

Have you heard the news?! Maverick City Music returns to Orlando with Tasha Cobbs Leonard and JWLKRS for the Good News Tour on October 30!

Founded by Tony Brown and Jonathan Jay in 2018, Maverick City Music emerged from a series of writing camps dedicated to assembling a diverse range of artists from various genres who would normally not have the opportunity to be in a room together. The songs that emerged from these writing camps would lay the groundwork for the success of Maverick City Music. The impact of Maverick City Music continues to resonate as they unite millions of people and provide a sense of community to those who need a place to go.

To purchase tickets, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group