Legacy Liquors

Sip on a smooth glass of Sable Bourbon with Morris Chestnut and Harold Perrineau at Legacy Liquors (655 N. Kirkman Rd Orlando, FL 32808), Saturday, December 7th from 12p to 2p for an exclusive meet and greet.

Don’t miss your chance to meet these Hollywood icons and grab a signed bottle of the incredible Sable Bourbon Whiskey, a spirit crafted with culture and connection in mind!

Giveaways, Photo Opportunities, Bottle Signing, discounts and so much more.





