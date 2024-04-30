Missy Elliott @ Amalie Arena - 7/24/24

Missy Elliott

OUT OF THIS WORLD - The Missy Elliott Experience is heading to Tampa on July 24th with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland!

Missy Elliott is a groundbreaking rapper, singer, songwriter and producer known for her innovative music and iconic videos. Bursting onto the scene in the mid-1990s, Missy’s debut album, “Supa Dupa Fly,” released in 1997, made her an instant hip-hop superstar. Known for her eclectic style, futuristic beats, and clever lyricism, her work has consistently pushed the boundaries of hip-hop and R&B.

Missy has released several critically acclaimed albums, including “Miss E... So Addictive,” “Under Construction,” and “The Cookbook,” featuring hits like “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” and “Lose Control.” These tracks not only dominated the charts but also earned her four Grammy Awards and numerous nominations.

Her visionary approach to music and visuals has left an indelible mark on the industry, making her one of the most respected and innovative figures in modern music.

To purchase tickets, click here.

