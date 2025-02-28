Nominate Your Idol to win Premium Tickets for American Idol Alum Fantasia

Fantasia

You could win a pair of tickets in premium seats for someone special in your life! Complete the form below to nominate your idol, and they could win a pair of tickets in great seats to see Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton in concert on April 25th at the Addition Financial Arena.

If your nominee is selected as a winner, we’ll also have a pair of tickets to the show for you!

For more info on the show, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 1st – March 30th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete the entry form above. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of 200 section level seats and one pair of floor level seats to see Fantasia in concert on 4/25/25 at the Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $508 ($158 200 level + $350 floor seats). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.



