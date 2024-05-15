OCAC - Community Play Day

Community Play Day

The Orange County (FL) Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in partnership with Commissioner Bakari Burns, is having a Community Play Day on May 25, 2024 from 10a-2p at the Smith Center.

This event is designed to bring people together for a day of fun, games, and community building as we promote physical activity, social interaction, and community engagement amongst people of all ages.

PLUS - community resources will be provided such as health and dental screenings, legal services, etc.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!