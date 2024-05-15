OCAC - Community Play Day

Community Play Day

The Orange County (FL) Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in partnership with Commissioner Bakari Burns, is having a Community Play Day on May 25, 2024 from 10a-2p at the Smith Center.

This event is designed to bring people together for a day of fun, games, and community building as we promote physical activity, social interaction, and community engagement amongst people of all ages.

PLUS - community resources will be provided such as health and dental screenings, legal services, etc.

