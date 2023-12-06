Orlando Magic 5K

Join STAR 94.5 in celebrating the Orlando Magic’s 35th anniversary season at the Orlando Magic 5k, 1 Mile and Kids’ Run presented by AdventHealth! Put your basketball sneakers on hold and grab your running shoes! Run/walk through the streets of downtown Orlando and enjoy post-race festivities at iconic Lake Eola Park. Experience some of the same course as U.S. hopefuls looking to compete in Paris next summer. It will be fun for all ages, with music, entertainment, activities and more!

WHERE: Lake Eola Park, Downtown Orlando

WHEN: Sunday, February 4th

7:30 a.m. - 5K

8:30 am: 1 Mile Fun Run

8:45 am: Kids’ Run

BENEFITING: Orlando Magic Youth Foundation

For more information or to register for the race, please visit OrlandoMagic5k.com

