Orlando Praise Fest 2025 - 11/22/25

Orlando Praise Fest 2025

The city of Orlando will come alive with the sound of praise as the 2nd Annual Orlando Praise Fest takes place on Saturday, November 22nd at the Faith Cathedral Deliverance Center!

This uplifting evening of worship and celebration will feature powerful performances by some of gospel music’s most inspiring voices, including Petra Kaye, Kimola Brown Lowe, Stacy “Elevated” Wilson, Daniel Jackson, Bishop Gobourne, and O’Neil Watson. Hosting the event will be the dynamic MC, Chevauni Blair, ensuring a night filled with energy, encouragement, and spiritual connection.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Venue: Faith Cathedral Deliverance Center, 4425 N Powers Drive, Orlando, FL 32818

Gates Open: 6:00 PM

Showtime: 7:00 PM

Admission: Presold $35 | $40 at the gate

