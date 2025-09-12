Orlando Praise Fest 2025 - 11/22/25

Orlando Praise Fest 2025

The city of Orlando will come alive with the sound of praise as the 2nd Annual Orlando Praise Fest takes place on Saturday, November 22nd at the Faith Cathedral Deliverance Center!

This uplifting evening of worship and celebration will feature powerful performances by some of gospel music’s most inspiring voices, including Petra Kaye, Kimola Brown Lowe, Stacy “Elevated” Wilson, Daniel Jackson, Bishop Gobourne, and O’Neil Watson. Hosting the event will be the dynamic MC, Chevauni Blair, ensuring a night filled with energy, encouragement, and spiritual connection.

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Venue: Faith Cathedral Deliverance Center, 4425 N Powers Drive, Orlando, FL 32818
  • Gates Open: 6:00 PM
  • Showtime: 7:00 PM
  • Admission: Presold $35 | $40 at the gate

To purchase tickets, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!