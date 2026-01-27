Osceola County Fair Returns February 13th - 22nd at Osceola Heritage Park

Osceola County Fair

The 82nd annual Osceola County Fair is here! Join us February 13th through 22nd as we celebrate the biggest annual event in Osceola County. This year’s fair is better than ever with thrilling carnival rides, delicious fair food, animals, great entertainment, FREE PARKING, and a great time for the entire family! See you there February 13th through 22nd in Kissimmee at the 2026 Osceola County Fair. Presented by Experience Kissimmee, Orlando Health, and Kissimmee Utility Authority. Visit osceolacountyfair.com for more details.

