Par- Tee for Health TopGolf Fundraiser - 11/2/25

Par- Tee for Health TopGolf Fundraiser

Get ready to swing for a great cause! Orange Blossom Family Health is hosting our Par- Tee for Health TopGolf Fundraiser on Sunday, November 2nd at 1p at 9295 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819!

Join a day of fun, fellowship, community, and great food to help raise funds to further support the quality care that we provide to our patients every day.

If you would like to participate, there are individual and team participation options available for a registration fee:

Individual - $125 per player

Team - $675 for a Team of 6 Players

Your registration fee includes a delicious buffet lunch, tournament playtime, and an exciting raffle.

For more information about how to complete registration or to learn about our sponsorship opportunities, please contact our Director of Development, Terri Betts, at tbetts@obfh.org or (407) 428-5751 Ext. 1326.

Let’s Tee-Up for a great cause!

