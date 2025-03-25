Paving Pathways: A Fundraising & Networking Event - 5/3/25

Paving Pathways

Join Paving Pathways on Saturday, May 3rd from 5p - 8p for an inspiring evening of celebration, connection, and community! This exciting fundraising and networking event marks the third anniversary of an Orlando-based non-profit dedicated to transforming lives by creating opportunities for local families and children.

Come be part of a movement that drives economic mobility, enriches lives, and builds neighborhood pride. Discover the incredible stories of impact and learn how you can play a role in shaping the future of our community. Let’s celebrate three years of meaningful progress and rally together to ensure an even brighter future for Orlando! Don’t miss this chance to make a difference while connecting with like-minded changemakers.

Reserve your spot here!

