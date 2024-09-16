Peace Day in the Park - 9/21/24

Peace Day in the Park

Don’t miss a day of free activities for all ages including live musical performances, yoga, children’s storytelling, a public art project, and of course the annual Human Peace Sign photograph at the Peace Day in the Park at Central Park this Saturday, September 21st!

Performers Include:

Broadway sensations DeeJay Young & Michelle Knight

Jones High School Ensemble Band

Orlando Gay Chorus

Central Florida Community Arts “UpBeat!”

Boys & Girls Clubs Youth Initative Dance Group

Theater Opera Workshop from Valencia College

Hungerford Elementary Students and more!

For more information, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group