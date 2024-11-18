Pine Hills Parade @ Barnett Park -12/7/24

Pine Hills Parade

This year’s parade is being led by the Pine Hills Community Council, in partnership with the Pine Hills Safe Neighborhood Partnership, and the Pine Hills Seniors. The excitement has been building as residents, students, businesses, and organizations once again prepare to showcase their talent, skills, and unique abilities through dance, art, music, floats, and customs. Pine Hills is a diverse community with over 25,000 households and a population exceeding 85,000 residents. Our goal collectively, is to advocate for citizens of the unincorporated Pine Hills community promoting civic awareness, education, healthy lifestyle, public safety, economic growth, and revitalization creating a place to live, work, and play in daily.

Through your generous sponsorship, students in the Pine Hills community can apply for a scholarship through the Pine Hills Community Council to help offset financial burdens to pay for books, supplies, and tuition. In addition to the outlined benefits for each sponsorship level below, the level of visibility, marketing, and opportunity to grow your network is a value-added bonus. We are excited about the possibilities your partnership can bring to the community and look forward to you joining us on this journey.

Questions, Comments, or Concerns, Please Contact:

Dr. Latanya Nichols, Parade Chair & PHCC PresidentNichols6500@outlook.com or phccparade@pinehills.info

407-406-3976

©2024 Cox Media Group