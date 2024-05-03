PJ Morton @ Dr. Phillips Center - 8/10/24

PJ Morton

As a solo artist and a member of the supergroup Maroon 5, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist PJ Morton has left his mark on the pop, hip-hop and even gospel genres.

In 2010, the New Orleans native and son of an award-winning gospel singer became a touring keyboardist for pop-rock hitmakers, officially joining the Maroon 5 lineup in 2012. His 2013 major label debut album New Orleans featured Stevie Wonder on the Grammy-nominated single “Only One”, and his 2017 Album Gumbo brought two Grammy nominations, including a win for his cover of the Bee Gees classic “How Deep Is Your Love”.

In addition to boasting collaborations with Lil Wayne, Adam Levine and Busta Rhymes, Morton has written and produced for everybody from BJ The Chicago Kid, Jermaine Dupri and Jazmine Sullivan to Monica and India.Arie, winning a Grammy for collaborating with the latter in 2008. His music has also popped-up in films such as Couples Retreat and more. Among many other accolades, he has received Dove® and Stellar® Awards, published his literary debut Why Can’t I Sing About Love? and become music director for Solange Knowles following the release of her critically-acclaimed album A Seat at the Table.

