Pre-Holiday Sunday Brunch Celebration - 12/7/25

Pre-Holiday Sunday Brunch Celebration

There is nothing like spending the holidays with laughter, joy and in community with live music and delicious food.

CB Bistro Jazz Club will be hosting a Pre-Holiday Sunday Brunch at the Metrowest Golf Club on Sunday December 7th in collaboration with Blue Light Entertainment of Central Florida. Jarred Armstrong will be opening the floor with his amazing saxophone and International Recording Artist Glenn Jones will be performing, a perfect way to kickstart the last month of the year.

To purchase tickets, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!