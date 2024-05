Queens of R&B

After much anticipation, legendary R&B groups Xscape and SWV have announced their co-headlining The Queens of R&B Tour to celebrates women’s undeniable talent and camaraderie in the music industry, showcasing passion, power, and resilience.

The two groups will be joined by fellow ‘90s R&B acts Mýa, Total, and 702 as special guests.

