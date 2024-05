All Seasons Pools

All Seasons Pools is proud to partner with the Historic Town Of Eatonville on the redesign and rebuild of their community pool. Please join STAR 94.5 for the ribbon cutting and grand re-opening ceremony for this treasured community centerpiece on Saturday, May 25th at 10a.

Visit the STAR 94.5 Street Team between 10a-2p to enter for your opportunity to win a pair of 2-day tickets to Funk Fest 2024.

Eatonville Community Pool is located at 142 S. West St, Eatonville 32751.





