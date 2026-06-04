Rebecca’s Garden of Hope Golf Fundraiser @ TopGolf Orlando - 6/28/26

TopGolf Orlando

Rebecca’s Garden of Hope invites the community to its 2026 Annual Harold Storm Charity Golf Fundraiser & Silent Auction on Sunday, June 28, from 5–7 PM at Topgolf Orlando. Guests can enjoy bay play, a silent auction, contests, a lite fare buffet, non-alcoholic beverages, and more! Whether they’re golfers or simply looking to support a great cause.

Tickets are $75 per person, with sponsorship opportunities available. Registration is requested by June 14, 2026. For more information, registration, and payment options, visit Rebecca’s Garden of Hope online.

For more information, click here.

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