Recently Announced: Drake’s New Tour Dates With J Cole

DRAKE

Drake is headed back out on the road next year for his It’s All A Blur Tour!

You can catch him on Friday, Febuary 2nd at the Amalie Arena with feature support from J. Cole!

Listen this week (11/14-11/17) at 2p & 5p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

On sale tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, November 17th at 11a.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 14th, 2023 - November 17th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to eight (8) winners will be selected for the contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to see Drake at Amalie Arena on Friday, February 2nd, 2024. ARV = $171.50 . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

