Red Hot & Boom

The City of Altamonte Springs presents Battle of the Bands presented by the City of Altamonte Springs at Cranes Roost Park on Saturday, May 18th starting 3pm. Come cheer on twelve local bands as they compete for a chance to perform on the Red Hot & Boom stage this July 3rd.

Admission is free. Bring the whole family for food, drinks and more.

For more info, click here.

