Red Hot & Boom | Crane’s Roost Park

Red, Hot & Boom

Central Florida’s hottest Independence Day celebration and largest fireworks show! The event kicks off at 5pm with live music, a beer garden, gaming zone, plus food & beverages are available for purchase. It’s family friendly and admission is free. Event is brought to you by the City of Altamonte Springs, Emerson International, AdventHealth and SeaWorld.

The Red, Hot & Boom Beer Garden is the ultimate destination on July 3rd! Vibe out and relax while enjoying a variety of beer options, including locally brewed craft beer, wine and spirits. $50 admission includes one free beer or win, private area access in the Cranes Roost Park Plaza from 5p-10p, covered and open seating, TVs to view the stage show and yard games. For ticket info, click here.

