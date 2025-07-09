Rhythm & Boots Summer Fest With 803 Fresh and More

Rhythm & Boots

STAR 94.5 welcomes the Rhythm and Boots Summer Fest with 803 Fresh plus Syleena Johnson, K Michelle and more performing live on Saturday, July 26th at the Apopka Amphitheater (3710 Jason Dwelley Pkwy, Apopka, FL 32712).

$25 Early Bird tickets are on-sale now! Don’t miss out on affordable summer fun for everyone. Click here to purchase tickets.

803 Fresh is going on earlier in the day so get there early. Gates open at 11am. Show kicks off at 1pm. You can follow @star945 on social for updates!

*Grab your spot early and save – plus taxes & service fees apply.

©2025 Cox Media Group