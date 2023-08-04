Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout

RSBB

The Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout is coming to Daytona Beach at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort from August 11th - 13th!

Are you ready to hang out at the beach, sing your favorite R&B song at karaoke night, and laugh all weekend long at the biggest party of the summer?

Listen all weekend (8/5-8/6) for key words for your chance to win a one night stay for two on Saturday, August 12th!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, August 5th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, August 6th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

*Please note, winners do not attend the entire weekend – just Saturday, August 12th, 2023.

For more information about this event, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 5th - August 6th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, August 5th, 2023 and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, August 6th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One night hotel accommodations for two on Saturday, August 12th, 2023. ARV = $599. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

