Roots & Rhythm Festival - 2/28/26

Roots & Rhythm Festival

St. Cloud Main Street and Granny’s Southern Smokehouse will present the Roots & Rhythm Festival on February 28, taking place in Downtown St. Cloud from 10a-4p.

The festival is a community celebration honoring history, culture, and creativity through music, food, art, and local entrepreneurship.

Attendees can expect soulful live performances, flavorful cuisine, and a variety of local vendors, creating a space to connect and experience the rich cultural offerings of the community.

Additional details, including vendor application information, can be found at stcloudmainstreet.org.

©2026 Cox Media Group