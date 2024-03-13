



STAR 94.5

This November is the presidential election, and STAR 94.5 wants to open the conversation on how to educate and motivate black voters to cast a ballot on election day. Monica May will host ‘STAR 94.5′s How to Activate the Black Vote Forum & Dinner’ on Thursday, April 11th, 2024 beginning at 5pm inside the Stanley Steemer Performance Studio at STAR 94.5.

This nonpartisan event will feature a dynamic panel who wants to hear from you. What issues are important to you this election cycle? How do you want to hear from your candidates? Young black voters, we need you in the audience!

Complete the form below to *RSVP for ‘STAR 94.5′s How to Activate the Black Vote Forum and Dinner.’

