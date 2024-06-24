







STAR 94.5's How to Get Hired Fast

Being unemployed can be a challenging time for individuals and families alike. It can lead to financial stress, feelings of uncertainty, and a loss of self-confidence. However, we believe that with the right skills and support, anyone can overcome this hurdle and secure a job that is fulfilling and rewarding. That’s why Star 94.5 is hosting our How To Get Hired Fast Workshop & Dinner on Thursday, July 18th at 5 p.m. hosted by JoJo.

Join us and gain valuable insight, learn proven strategies, and connect with experts who have extensive experience in hiring and career development. Together, we can overcome the challenges of unemployment and pave the way for a brighter future at STAR 94.5′s How To Get Hired Fast Workshop and Dinner happening at Star 94.5′s Stanley Steemer Performance Studio.

Take control of your future and kick-start your career success. Complete the form below to *RSVP for ‘STAR 94.5′s How to Get Hired Fast Workshop & Dinner’ on July 18th starting at 5p.m.

*Space is limited and based on availability. Early registration is advised for a better chance at securing admission to the event. STAR 94.5 will reach out closer to the event date to let you know if confirmed.

STAR Stanley Steemer Performance Studio

