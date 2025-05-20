RSVP For STAR 94.5’s Keys to Buying a Home Forum & Dinner

Keys to Buying a Home

Are you ready to unlock the door to your first home or maybe your next home? Join STAR 94.5 for the “Keys To Buying A Home” Forum and Dinner inside the Stanley Steemer Performance Studio at STAR 94.5 on Thursday, June 12th.

This is your chance to hear from industry experts: an accomplished realtor, a mortgage broker, a home inspector, and a knowledgeable property appraiser. Did you know that in Central Florida, home prices are projected to rise by 3-5% this year? With the rental market booming and many families struggling with affordability, now is the time to make informed decisions about home ownership!

Event details:

When: Thursday, June 12th

Where: STAR 94.5 (4192 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, 32804)

Time: Dinner starts at 5:15pm. Forum starts at 6pm.

You can submit an RSVP request for you plus one by completing the form below. Early registration is advised for a better chance at securing admission to the event. STAR 94.5 will reach out closer to the event date to let you know if you are confirmed, or placed on a stand-by list.

